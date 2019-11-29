subscribe to newsletter
  Trilateral Gas Transit Talks Likely To Take Place Early In December
Trilateral Gas Transit Talks Likely To Take Place Early In December

The Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry states that the trilateral gas transit negotiations between Ukraine, the Russian Federation and the European Union are likely to take place early in December.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from the press service of the Ministry.

According to the report, the date is preliminary, as Russia had not confirmed it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Executive Director of Naftogaz, Yurii Vitrenko, states that Russia and Ukraine will have to sign a new gas transit contract before December 13.

