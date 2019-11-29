subscribe to newsletter
  Court Cancels Arrest Of Real Estate And Corporate Rights Of Kuznya Na Rybalskomu Plant
29 November 2019
Court Cancels Arrest Of Real Estate And Corporate Rights Of Kuznya Na Rybalskomu Plant

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has cancelled the arrest of all real estate and corporate rights of the Kuznya na Rybalskomu plant.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court had arrested all the real estate of Kuznya na Rybalskomu.

On July 25, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) interrogated former president, Petro Poroshenko, as a witness in the case upon alleged tax evasion during the sale of the Kuznya na Rybalskomu plant.

