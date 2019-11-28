China Allows Ukraine To Export Rape Meal And Honey

China and Ukraine signed protocols on the admission of the export of rape meal and honey from Ukraine to China.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We signed two protocols on rape meal and honey. So dear manufacturers - you can send," he wrote.

Kachka also noted that the parties agreed on an export protocol for poultry meat, and hopes that deliveries from Ukraine will begin before the end of 2019.

Besidees, the trade representative said that as part of his working visit to China, he had a productive meeting with the General Customs Administration of the PRC on joint actions on a number of commodity items.

According to the report, Kachka discussed with the chairperson of the China Chamber of Commerce of Import & Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce & Animal By-Products (CFNA) Cao Derong B2B communications in the agricultural sector and about assistance in participating in exhibitions, including the Shanghai Import Exhibition.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier in November Ukraine shipped the first batch of beef to China.