Deputy Foreign Minister Zerkal Resigns On Her Own Free Will

Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal has resigned on her own free will.

She published a corresponding statement addressed to Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Please dismiss me from the post of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on European Integration on my own free will," the statement reads.

Zerkal emphasized that she was leaving the post of deputy minister, but remained a diplomat.

“I am leaving the post of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, but I remain a diplomat and a concerned person,” she said.

Zerkal also thanked the colleagues with whom she had been working for the last five and a half years and emphasized that during the work no one gave the team instructions and did not force them to work, and the result was achieved thanks to everyone’s indifference.

In May 2019, former President Petro Poroshenko appointed Zerkal as the head of the delegation to participate in the hearings of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in the case of the capture by Russia of 3 Ukrainian warships and 24 members of their crews.

And on May 25, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ordered Russia to release 3 Ukrainian naval ships of 24 members of their crews.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, Zerkal stated that she did not intend to continue work in the Foreign Ministry.