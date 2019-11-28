subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Proposes NSDC Impose Sanctions On 131 Legal Entities For Vandalism And Propaganda In Crimea, Supply Of Military Products To Russia
Cabinet Proposes NSDC Impose Sanctions On 131 Legal Entities For Vandalism And Propaganda In Crimea, Supply Of Military Products To Russia

The Cabinet of Ministers has proposed that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) impose sanctions on 131 legal entities involved in the destruction of cultural heritage sites in Crimea, television and radio broadcasting on the peninsular, and supply of materials to the Russian defense industry.

The Ministry of Veteran Affairs, Temporarily Occupied Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes imposing sanctions on 39 legal entities registered in Russia and 22 legal entities registered in Crimea for performing illegal archaeological excavation work at archaeological heritage sites, destruction, and destruction or damage of cultural heritage sites.

It also proposes imposing sanctions on 19 legal entities registered in Russia and 15 legal entities registered in Crimea for illegally broadcasting on seized radio frequencies in Crimea.

Besides, it proposes imposing sanctions on 33 legal entities registered in Russia and 3 legal entities registered in Crimea for their involvement in supply of materials and equipment and provision of services to enterprises in the Russian military-industrial complex.

According to the statement, imposition of sanctions on these legal entities will make it impossible for them to conduct economic activity in Ukraine and allow Ukraine’s partners to initiate imposition of sanctions on them in the European Union and the United States of America.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine imposed sanctions on 848 individuals and 294 entities on March 19 in connection with the construction of the bridge over the Kerch Strait, the capture of Ukrainian sailors in the Kerch Strait, and violations of the procedure for visiting the Russian-annexed Crimea.

