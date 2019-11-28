Truba: State Bodies Work On Investigation Into Poroshenko’s Trip To Maldives Inappropriate

Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba, states that the work of state bodies on the investigation into the trip of former president, Petro Poroshenko, to the Maldives is inappropriate.

He said this in the interview for Lb.ua, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Truba said the Bureau had to address other countries to obtain proper information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Court of Appeal has cancelled the access for the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to editorial documents of journalists of the Schemes: Corruption in Detail show, who were preparing the investigations entitled Mr. Petro Incognito in the case upon project's trip to the Maldives.