subscribe to newsletter
23.8 24.1
26.05 26.55
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Truba: State Bodies Work On Investigation Into Poroshenko’s Trip To Maldives Inappropriate
28 November 2019, Thursday, 13:43 10
Politics 2019-11-28T16:15:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Truba: State Bodies Work On Investigation Into Poroshenko’s Trip To Maldives Inappropriate

Truba: State Bodies Work On Investigation Into Poroshenko’s Trip To Maldives Inappropriate

SBI, Roman Truba, Petro Poroshenko, Maldives, Poroshenko

Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba, states that the work of state bodies on the investigation into the trip of former president, Petro Poroshenko, to the Maldives is inappropriate.

He said this in the interview for Lb.ua, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Truba said the Bureau had to address other countries to obtain proper information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Court of Appeal has cancelled the access for the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to editorial documents of journalists of the Schemes: Corruption in Detail show, who were preparing the investigations entitled Mr. Petro Incognito in the case upon project's trip to the Maldives.

Больше новостей о: SBI Roman Truba Petro Poroshenko Maldives Poroshenko

Archive
News
74% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Support Termination Of Poroshenko's Immunity 13:47
Truba: State Bodies Work On Investigation Into Poroshenko’s Trip To Maldives Inappropriate 13:43
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down From 64% To 52% - KIIS 13:40
Cabinet To Hold Electronic Population Census By 2020 13:37
SBI Searching Volunteer Zveroboi In Case Upon Alleged Murder Threat To Zelenskyy 13:25
more news
State and NABU pressure on Bakhmatyuk will lead to worst case scenario - Concord Capital 15:29
International lenders may sue Ukraine in international arbitration due to NABU case against Bakhmatyuk 11:25
State will recover more money in case of agreement with Bakhmatyuk on VAB bank deal, - Concordе Capital 10:28
Kolomoysky saves Prosecutor Kulyk through his transfer to the Security Service of Ukraine, - expert 09:45
Russia And Ukraine Should Conclude Gas Transit Contract By December 13 – Naftogaz 18:25
more news
Ukrtransgaz Estimates Value Of Ukrainian Gas Transmission System At UAH 3.2 Billion 18:49
Energy Ministry To Introduce CO2 Tax On Hydrocarbon Fuels 18:24
Total State Debt Down 1.4% To USD 81.8 Billion In October 18:14
Energy Commission Raises Water Tariffs For Kyivvodokanal By 9.4% To UAH 9.86 Per Cubic Meter 18:19
Russian Gas Will Be Pumped Into Underground Storage As Gas Belonging To Unidentified Owner If Gazprom Transits Gas Without Concluding New Contract – Naftogaz 18:27
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok