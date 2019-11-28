Cabinet To Hold Electronic Population Census By 2020

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to hold an electronic population census before the end of 2019.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, Dmytro Dubilet, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Dubilet, the e-census will be conducted along with the specialists in math and sociology via collection of anonymous information from mobile operators about the number of users and their location, collection of data from registers about children and pensioners (the Pension Fund), and via polls on the number of sim-cards per Ukrainian.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk admits holding of the census in 2019.