subscribe to newsletter
23.8 24.1
26.05 26.55
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet To Hold Electronic Population Census By 2020
28 November 2019, Thursday, 13:37 8
Politics 2019-11-28T13:38:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet To Hold Electronic Population Census By 2020

Cabinet To Hold Electronic Population Census By 2020

Cabinet of Ministers, electronic population census, census

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to hold an electronic population census before the end of 2019.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, Dmytro Dubilet, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Dubilet, the e-census will be conducted along with the specialists in math and sociology via collection of anonymous information from mobile operators about the number of users and their location, collection of data from registers about children and pensioners (the Pension Fund), and via polls on the number of sim-cards per Ukrainian.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk admits holding of the census in 2019.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers electronic population census census

Archive
News
74% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Support Termination Of Poroshenko's Immunity 13:47
Truba: State Bodies Work On Investigation Into Poroshenko’s Trip To Maldives Inappropriate 13:43
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down From 64% To 52% - KIIS 13:40
Cabinet To Hold Electronic Population Census By 2020 13:37
SBI Searching Volunteer Zveroboi In Case Upon Alleged Murder Threat To Zelenskyy 13:25
more news
State and NABU pressure on Bakhmatyuk will lead to worst case scenario - Concord Capital 15:29
International lenders may sue Ukraine in international arbitration due to NABU case against Bakhmatyuk 11:25
State will recover more money in case of agreement with Bakhmatyuk on VAB bank deal, - Concordе Capital 10:28
Kolomoysky saves Prosecutor Kulyk through his transfer to the Security Service of Ukraine, - expert 09:45
Russia And Ukraine Should Conclude Gas Transit Contract By December 13 – Naftogaz 18:25
more news
Ukrtransgaz Estimates Value Of Ukrainian Gas Transmission System At UAH 3.2 Billion 18:49
Energy Ministry To Introduce CO2 Tax On Hydrocarbon Fuels 18:24
Total State Debt Down 1.4% To USD 81.8 Billion In October 18:14
Energy Commission Raises Water Tariffs For Kyivvodokanal By 9.4% To UAH 9.86 Per Cubic Meter 18:19
Russian Gas Will Be Pumped Into Underground Storage As Gas Belonging To Unidentified Owner If Gazprom Transits Gas Without Concluding New Contract – Naftogaz 18:27
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok