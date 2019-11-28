SBI Searching Volunteer Zveroboi In Case Upon Alleged Murder Threat To Zelenskyy

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is carrying out a search at Marusia Zveroboi’s, who was a participant in a YouTube and a Facebook online broadcasts along with member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, Sofia Fedina, in which they expressed murder threats to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his state activity.

This follows from a clip posted by Zveroboi on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At first, the volunteer did not want to let the investigators in, and said about her right to call a lawyer.

The SBI investigators said threatened to break in if Zveroboi would not voluntarily open the door.

They produced officially IDs, respective court’s ruling and brought two witnesses to the search with them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 26, the SBI passed to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) draft charge papers against Fedina.