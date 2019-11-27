Ukrtransgaz Estimates Value Of Ukrainian Gas Transmission System At UAH 3.2 Billion

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system, estimates the value of the gas transmission system at UAH 3.2 billion (excluding VAT).

Ukrtransgaz announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Ukrtransgaz has approved the market value of the Ukrainian gas transmission system’s assets with the aim of transferring them to the authorized capital of LLC Ukrainian GTS Operator.

Ukrtransgaz approved the market value of the assets to be transferred at UAH 3.209 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament adopted the law on unbundling on October 31.

The new model for unbundling Naftogaz of Ukraine’s gas transmission operations provides for transfer of the gas transmission system to Ukrainian GTS Operator LLC, which was created by Naftogaz of Ukraine, by the State Property Fund.

Ukrainian GTS Operator LLC must submit documents necessary for its certification to the National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (the Energy Commission), and the European Energy Community must subsequently confirm the certification.

Ukrainian GTS Operator LLC will thus secure the right to commercial use of the Ukrainian gas transmission system and become its operator and the party that signs a gas transit contract with the Gazprom gas company (Russia) on behalf of Ukraine.