Cabinet Dismisses Energoatom President Nedashkovskyi On Recommendation Of Orzhel

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed president of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company, Yurii Nedashkovskyi.

Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) wrote about this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the president of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company Yurii Nedashkovskyi," the MP wrote.

Nedashkovskyi has been managing Energoatom since March 2014.

Prior to that, he led the company from February 2005 to October 2006, and also from June 2008 to August 2012.

Later, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk confirmed the information about the dismissal of Nedashkovskyi.

"The decision of the government was adopted. It was an initiative of the Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection, Oleksii Orzhel," the Prime Minister said.

Honcharuk did not report the reasons for the dismissal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, Energoatom increased profit by 21% or UAH 809.4 million to UAH 4,631.8 million year over year.

In 2018, the company increased net income by 14% or UAH 5,567.6 million to UAH 44,055.3 million.

Energoatom operates four active NPPs that operate 15 nuclear units, 13 of VVER-1000 types and two of VVER-440 type of aggregate capacity 13,835MW, two hydroelectric units of the Tashlyk pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant of 302MW capacity and two hydroelectric units of the Oleksandrivka hydroelectric power plant of 11.5MW capacity.