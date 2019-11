Employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) detained businessman Vadym Alperin.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a well-informed source.

According to him, Alperin was detained after he arrived at the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the defense of businessman Alperin denies his escape.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised a reward to someone who will help find Alperin.