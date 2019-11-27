Court Permits SBI To Withdraw From Presidential Office Documents On Vacations And Official Trips Of Poroshenko For 5 Years

subscribe to newsletter
27 November 2019, Wednesday, 13:17
Court Permits SBI To Withdraw From Presidential Office Documents On Vacations And Official Trips Of Poroshenko

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has permitted investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to withdraw from the Presidential Office the documents on vacations and official trips of former president, Petro Poroshenko, for the period from June 2014 to May 20, 2019.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court also provided access to the information about the venues and location the ex-President stayed at on September 13, 2015; December 16, 2015; January 30, 2016; March 4, 2016; March 9, 2016; April 23, 2016; May 1, 2016; May 27, 2016; June 26, 2016; June 11, 2016; July 5, 2016; July 22, 2016; July 24, 2016; July 28, 2016; August 3, 2016; August 8, 2016; August 11, 2016; August 29, 2016; September 17, 2016; September 23, 2016; November 11, 2016; January 1, 2017; January 9, 2017; February 4, 2017; February 4, 2017; April 30, 2016; July 26, 2017; August 4, 2017; September 25, 2017; January 1, 2018; January 8, 2018; January 31, 2018; and March 28, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court had granted the SBI access to the data on diplomatic passport of Poroshenko.

