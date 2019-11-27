NBU Complains About Kolomoiskyi’s Pressure And Information Attacks

The National Bank of Ukraine states that former owner of PrivatBank / businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi is exerting pressure and organizes information attacks.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NBU reminds that the oligarch and the former owner of PrivatBank owes the state UAH 5.5 billion withdrawn from PrivatBank before the nationalization.

At the same time, the President, Government and the NBU unanimously consider that the funds have to be returned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, the participants in the meeting near the NBU tried to burst into the building.