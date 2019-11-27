Riaboshapka Dismisses Prosecutor Kulik

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has dismissed prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulik.

Former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Serhii Leschenko, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The order to dismiss Kulik was signed on November 22," he wrote.

He also wrote that businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi had been struggling for retention of Kulik in the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka said the PGO intended to dismiss Kulik.

Kulik did not attend the re-attestation of prosecutors on October 24.