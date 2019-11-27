NBU Cuts Assets By 8.5% To UAH 959.7 Billion In 9M

In the first nine months of 2019, assets of the National Bank of Ukraine decreased by 8.5% from UAH 1,049.379 billion to UAH 959.705 billion.

This follows from the preliminary data on the NBU's balance as at October 1, 2019, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decrease took place in the most of the segments in the structure of assets.

The payments at the expense of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) quotas decreased from UAH 77.5 billion to UAH 66.05 billion.

Besides, in the first nine months of 2019, the volume of loans to banks and other borrowers decreased from UAH 22.145 billion to UAH 14.374 billion; funds and deposits in foreign currency and bank metals decreased from UAH 116.681 billion to UAH 70.621 billion.

Ukraine’s securities decreased insignificantly from UAH 361.436 billion to UAH 351.363 billion.

Securities of non-residents decreased from UAH 432.991 billion to UAH 417.603 billion.

The obligations of the NBU decreased by 8.5% from UAH 911.872 billion to UAH 834.674 billion, and the equity capital decreased from UAH 137.465 billion to UAH 124.987 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the assets of the central bank rose by 9.1% or UAH 85.511 billion to UAH 1.026 trillion.

In 2018, assets of the NBU rose by 2.4% from UAH 1,026.091 billion to UAH 1,051.013 billion.