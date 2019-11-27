subscribe to newsletter
23.8 24.1
26.05 26.55
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • NBU Cuts Assets By 8.5% To UAH 959.7 Billion In 9M
27 November 2019, Wednesday, 13:05 11
Economy 2019-11-27T17:45:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
NBU Cuts Assets By 8.5% To UAH 959.7 Billion In 9M

NBU Cuts Assets By 8.5% To UAH 959.7 Billion In 9M

NBU, National Bank, assets, NBU assets, IMF

In the first nine months of 2019, assets of the National Bank of Ukraine decreased by 8.5% from UAH 1,049.379 billion to UAH 959.705 billion.

This follows from the preliminary data on the NBU's balance as at October 1, 2019, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decrease took place in the most of the segments in the structure of assets.

The payments at the expense of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) quotas decreased from UAH 77.5 billion to UAH 66.05 billion.

Besides, in the first nine months of 2019, the volume of loans to banks and other borrowers decreased from UAH 22.145 billion to UAH 14.374 billion; funds and deposits in foreign currency and bank metals decreased from UAH 116.681 billion to UAH 70.621 billion.

Ukraine’s securities decreased insignificantly from UAH 361.436 billion to UAH 351.363 billion.

Securities of non-residents decreased from UAH 432.991 billion to UAH 417.603 billion.

The obligations of the NBU decreased by 8.5% from UAH 911.872 billion to UAH 834.674 billion, and the equity capital decreased from UAH 137.465 billion to UAH 124.987 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the assets of the central bank rose by 9.1% or UAH 85.511 billion to UAH 1.026 trillion.

In 2018, assets of the NBU rose by 2.4% from UAH 1,026.091 billion to UAH 1,051.013 billion.

Больше новостей о: NBU National Bank assets NBU assets IMF

Archive
News
Ukrtransgaz Estimates Value Of Ukrainian Gas Transmission System At UAH 3.2 Billion 18:49
Cabinet Dismisses Energoatom President Nedashkovskyi On Recommendation Of Orzhel 18:44
Cabinet Amends PSO To Introduce Fixed Gas Price Of UAH 6,960 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters For January-April 2020 18:38
Russia And Ukraine Should Conclude Gas Transit Contract By December 13 – Naftogaz 18:25
NACB Detains Businessman Alperin - Source 18:21
more news
State and NABU pressure on Bakhmatyuk will lead to worst case scenario - Concord Capital 15:29
International lenders may sue Ukraine in international arbitration due to NABU case against Bakhmatyuk 11:25
Kolomoysky saves Prosecutor Kulyk through his transfer to the Security Service of Ukraine, - expert 09:45
Russian Gas Will Be Pumped Into Underground Storage As Gas Belonging To Unidentified Owner If Gazprom Transits Gas Without Concluding New Contract – Naftogaz 18:27
Ukrainian Health Ministry To Meet With Indian Health Ministry On Issue Of Treatment Of Ukrainians Awaiting Transplant Surgery In India 18:30
more news
Riaboshapka Dismisses Prosecutor Kulik 13:10
NBU Complains About Kolomoiskyi’s Pressure And Information Attacks 13:14
Court Permits SBI To Withdraw From Presidential Office Documents On Vacations And Official Trips Of Poroshenko For 5 Years 13:17
NBU Cuts Assets By 8.5% To UAH 959.7 Billion In 9M 13:05
Naftogaz Wins Appeal Of Gazprom On Execution Of SCC's Decision 13:21
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok