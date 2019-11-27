Kolomoysky saves Prosecutor Kulyk through his transfer to the Security Service of Ukraine, - expert

The odious Ukrainian prosecutor Konstantyn Kulyk will no longer work at the General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine. He got transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine along with the cases involving Burisma and former Ukraine’s National bank executive Valeria Hontareva. It was reported on Facebook by the political analyst Alexiy Golobutsky.

"On November 21, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine, according to current legislation law, lost its pre-trial investigation function. This means that all the cases brought forward by the GPU were transferred to the State Security Bureau, NABU and SBU. One of them is a case involving Burisma, which comes up often enough in the likely impeachment of the U.S. President Trump. Joe Biden’s defamation has arguably become the main goal of the sitting U.S. President. According to the New York Times, people close to Trump engaged the infamous Ukrainian prosecutor Kulyk to prove that Joe Biden’s son received allegedly illegal funds in Ukraine. When this story came to light, Trump found himself under the threat of impeachment", - writes Golobutsky.

According to him, the prosecutor Kulyk has long enjoyed the reputation of the "Kolomoysky’s own prosecutor".

"There is no place for Kulyk at the GPU. His patron Kolomoysky couldn’t arrange a spot for him through Prosecutor General Ryaboshapka. Kulyk knew this full well and didn’t even show up for his re-examination, which allowed Ryaboshapka to say that Kulyk starting from January 1 will be no longer employed at the General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine", says Mr Golobytsky.

He also adds that "Kylyk will go on to work for the SBU, according to my sources. That is exactly where the cases involving Burisma and Gontareva were transferred on November 21. Who called Ba kanov about him? And how is he going to explain to his new bosses his ties to the FSB agent Yevgeny Zhilin shot in Russia?"

Just a while ago, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Ryaboshapka said that "Burisma case exists in the mind of a person who made it up".