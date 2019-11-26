Ukrainian Health Ministry To Meet With Indian Health Ministry On Issue Of Treatment Of Ukrainians Awaiting Transplant Surgery In India

Ukrainian Health Ministry To Meet With Indian Health Ministry On Issue Of Treatment Of Ukrainians Awaiting Tra

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine intends to meet with the Ministry of Health of India to resolve the issue of treatment of Ukrainians who are awaiting transplant surgery in India.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The leadership of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine will hold an operational meeting with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of India to resolve the critical situation for the treatment of sick Ukrainians awaiting transplant surgery in hospitals in India," the statement reads.

According to the statement, in the year to date, six patients were sent to India for treatment at the state expense for the purpose of organ transplantation.

Two more Ukrainian patients have been in the city of Chennai since last year.

Of the eight Ukrainians who are now in India, two children expect donor organs.

At the same time, due to the introduction of quotas by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of India on organ transplantation for foreign citizens, operations for Ukrainian and other foreign citizens are actually blocked.

Doctors of the Indian clinic carry out medical monitoring of eighteen Ukrainians, ten of whom are now in Ukraine.

For their treatment by transplantation method, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine transferred USD 2.1 million during 2018-2019.

Taking into account all the funds available in the accounts of the Indian clinic, taking into account the costs of examination and treatment that have already been received by Ukrainian patients, the total balance is USD 2.2 million.

The cost of treating one patient ranges from USD 95,000 to USD 155,000, depending on the diagnosis.

Now patients in India are expecting a lung, heart, and complex transplant.

The statement also said that before the end of 2019, Ukraine plans to send an additional 94 patients for treatment abroad to transplant kidneys, lungs, heart and bone marrow, for which it is planned to allocate UAH 233 million from the State budget.

The statement says that next year it is planned to send patients for treatment to clinics in Belarus, Turkey and Italy.

Moreover, if the Ministry of Health of India confirms the ability to receive and treat our patients in their country in the future, the Ministry of Health will also send patients there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Ministry of Health began testing the new Unified State Transplantation Information System.