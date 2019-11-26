Energy Commission Raises Water Tariffs For Kyivvodokanal By 9.4% To UAH 9.86 Per Cubic Meter

The National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (the Energy Commission) increased the water tariff for Kyivvodokanal by 9.4% to UAH 9.86 per cubic meter (excluding VAT).

This decision was made at a meeting of the commission on November 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the text of the resolution, for consumers who are not business entities in the field of centralized water supply and drainage the tariff was set at a rate of UAH 9.86 per cubic meter, and for consumers who are business entities in this field, a tariff of UAH 3.69 per cubic meter was set.

Besides, for consumers who are not business entities in the field of centralized water supply and drainage a tariff for drainage was set in the amount of UAH 7.49 per cubic meter, which is by 6% lower than the previous tariff.

Also, for consumers who are business entities in the field of centralized water supply and drainage, a tariff for drainage was set in the amount of UAH 2.41 per cubic meter.

This resolution comes into force on the day after its publication in the official newspaper of the central executive bodies Uriadovyi Kurier.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the Energy Commission increased the tariffs for water supply and drainage for the Kyivvodokanal company by 11.42% to UAH 20.376 (including VAT UAH 3.396) per cubic meter.

In 2018, compared to 2017, the Kyivvodokanal company (Kyiv) increased net profit by 61.6% or UAH 69.584 million year over year to UAH 181.549 million.

Kyivvodokanal is a monopolist in the field of water supply and drainage in Kyiv.