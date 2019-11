Board chairperson of Ukreximbank, Oleksandr Hrytsenko, has paid the bail of UAH 3 million.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from his lawyer, Denys Diomin.

He said that the bail was paid a week before.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has refused to arrest Hrytsenko and to set the bail of UAH 100 million, having set it at UAH 3 million.