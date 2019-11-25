subscribe to newsletter
Court Finds Ex-MP Rozenblat Guilty Of Conflict Of Interests During Filing MP Address To National Anticorruption Committee In 2018

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has found former non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Boryslav Rozenblat, guilty of a conflict of interests during filing of an MP address to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) in 2018.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source.

According to the report, the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) wrote on Facebook that the court had considered the protocol of the NACP on commission of an administrative offence by Rozenblat under Section 2 of Article 172-7 (violation of requirements as for prevention from and regulation of conflict of interests) of the Administrative Offences Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the NACP summoned Rozenblat to obtain his explanations regarding the conflict of interests.

