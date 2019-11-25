Ukraine And IMF Discussing Possible Legislative Provision Preventing Return Of Nationalized Banks To Former Owners – Zelenskyy Advisor Ustenko

subscribe to newsletter
Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are discussing the possibility of introducing a legislative provision that would make it impossible to return nationalized banks to their former owners.

Oleg Ustenko, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced this in an interview on the Politeka publication’s YouTube channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are talking about possible adoption of legislation that would not allow the banks that were nationalized then to be returned to their former owners. However, this does not mean that this decision completely reduces the legal aspect of the issue,” Ustenko said.

He added that the issue of land reform has been taken out of the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

“The issue of the land market has been taken out of the negotiations with the IMF. This is our agenda,” Ustenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an International Monetary Fund mission led by Ron van Rooden visited Ukraine from November 14 to 22, 2019. It left the country noting the progress of reforms.

Ukraine is discussing the terms of a new three-year loan program with the International Monetary Fund.

Before the mission arrived in Ukraine, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk denied reports that cooperation with the International Monetary Fund would be suspended until recovery of funds from the former shareholders of PrivatBank.

