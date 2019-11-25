subscribe to newsletter
Court Refuses To Dismiss 3 Top Officials Of Defense Ministry Suspected Of Purchasing Poor-Quality Bulletproof Vests

The Pecherskyi District Court refused to dismiss three top officials of the Ministry of Defense who are suspected of purchasing Korsar poor-quality bulletproof vests.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Such decisions were made on November 20.

The court refused to suspend the work of the first deputy head of the Main Directorate for the Development and Maintenance of Material Support of the Armed Forces, the deputy of this department and the head of the Department of Clothing and Property Development - deputy head of the Department of Development of Clothing and Property of the Main Directorate of Development and Maintenance of Material Support of the Armed Forces.

Applications for dismissal were filed by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI served suspicion to five top officials of the Ministry of Defense in the purchase of poor-quality bulletproof vests.

