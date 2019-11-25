75% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And KIIS Support Zelenskyy’s Initiative On Negotiations With Putin To Settle Donbas Conflict

75% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And KIIS Support Zelenskyy’s Initiative On Negotiations Wi

A total of 75% of pollees questioned by the Ilko Kucheriv's Democratic Initiatives foundation and the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology support the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to settle the conflict in Donbas.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

The Democratic Initiatives and KIIS carried out the poll in the period of November 4-19, 2019.

A total of 2,041 people took part in it.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

The poll was financed by the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the poll carried out by the Democratic Initiatives and KIIS in August 2019, a total of 62.8% supported the first steps of Zelenskyy.