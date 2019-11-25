subscribe to newsletter
24 24.3
26.35 26.9
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • 75% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And KIIS Support Zelenskyy’s Initiative On Negotiations With Putin To Settle Donbas Conflict
25 November 2019, Monday, 13:10 17
Politics 2019-11-25T13:18:22+02:00
Ukrainian news
75% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And KIIS Support Zelenskyy’s Initiative On Negotiations Wi

75% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And KIIS Support Zelenskyy’s Initiative On Negotiations With Putin To Settle Donbas Conflict

Russia, Donbas, President, Vladimir Putin, sociology, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

A total of 75% of pollees questioned by the Ilko Kucheriv's Democratic Initiatives foundation and the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology support the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to settle the conflict in Donbas.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

The Democratic Initiatives and KIIS carried out the poll in the period of November 4-19, 2019.

A total of 2,041 people took part in it.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

The poll was financed by the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the poll carried out by the Democratic Initiatives and KIIS in August 2019, a total of 62.8% supported the first steps of Zelenskyy.

Больше новостей о: Russia Donbas President Vladimir Putin sociology Volodymyr Zelenskyy Zelenskyy

Archive
News
Court Finds Ex-MP Rozenblat Guilty Of Conflict Of Interests During Filing MP Address To National Anticorruption Committee In 2018 18:49
Interpol Puts Energy Commission’s Ex-Head Vovk On International Wanted List 18:45
Ukraine And IMF Discussing Possible Legislative Provision Preventing Return Of Nationalized Banks To Former Owners – Zelenskyy Advisor Ustenko 18:40
Court Refuses To Dismiss 3 Top Officials Of Defense Ministry Suspected Of Purchasing Poor-Quality Bulletproof Vests 18:36
Naftogaz Ready To Consider Gazprom Payment Of USD 3 Billion In 2 Stockholm Arbitration Awards 18:33
more news
NABU's case against Oleg Bakhmatyuk is politically motivated, and Sytnik has a direct conflict of interests - lawyers 17:54
60 percent of Ukrainians are involved into charity, - research 11:11
75% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And KIIS Support Zelenskyy’s Initiative On Negotiations With Putin To Settle Donbas Conflict 13:10
Azerbaijani-Based Bakcell Agrees On Purchase Of Vodafone Ukraine From MTS For USD 734 Million 13:02
Bohdan Approves Order Of Weekly Rada And Cabinet Meetings With Zelenskyy 13:06
more news
75% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And KIIS Support Zelenskyy’s Initiative On Negotiations With Putin To Settle Donbas Conflict 13:10
Bohdan Approves Order Of Weekly Rada And Cabinet Meetings With Zelenskyy 13:06
Naftogaz Ready To Consider Gazprom Payment Of USD 3 Billion In 2 Stockholm Arbitration Awards 18:33
Court Refuses To Dismiss 3 Top Officials Of Defense Ministry Suspected Of Purchasing Poor-Quality Bulletproof Vests 18:36
Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 2.7% To 21.2 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 12:50
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok