Bohdan Approves Order Of Weekly Rada And Cabinet Meetings With Zelenskyy

Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, has approved the order of organization of weekly meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the participation of Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov; members of the Ukrainian Parliament; Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk; members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine; and heads of other central executive bodies.

This follows from the order issued by Bohdan on October 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy promised to make conclusions as for the ministers of the Cabinet of Ministers and members of the Verkhovna Rada representing the Servant of the People party faction by the end of the year.