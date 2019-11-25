Azerbaijani-Based Bakcell Agrees On Purchase Of Vodafone Ukraine From MTS For USD 734 Million

The Bakcell mobile communication operator (the Republic of Azerbaijan) has agreed on acquisition of Kyiv-based Vodafone Ukraine company from the MTS telecommunication operator for USD 734 million.

The NEQSOL Holding has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the acquisition of the company in Ukraine is financed mainly at the expense of the resources from the international financial organizations.

Besides, the change of the owner will not affect the operating activity of Vodafone Ukraine and the company will continue rendering services under the Vodafone brand.

The NEQSOL Holding is engaged in oil and gas, telecommunication, high-tech and construction sectors.

The group works in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Republic of Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, etc.

According to the report, the group entered the oil and gas sector in the early 2000s.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Antimonopoly Committee permitted Bakcell to acquire the indirect control over the Vodafone Ukraine operator.