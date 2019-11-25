subscribe to newsletter
24 24.3
26.35 26.9
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Azerbaijani-Based Bakcell Agrees On Purchase Of Vodafone Ukraine From MTS For USD 734 Million
25 November 2019, Monday, 13:02 15
Politics 2019-11-25T19:15:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Azerbaijani-Based Bakcell Agrees On Purchase Of Vodafone Ukraine From MTS For USD 734 Million

Azerbaijani-Based Bakcell Agrees On Purchase Of Vodafone Ukraine From MTS For USD 734 Million

Azerbaijan, Vodafone Ukraine, Bakcell, mobile communication operator, MTS

The Bakcell mobile communication operator (the Republic of Azerbaijan) has agreed on acquisition of Kyiv-based Vodafone Ukraine company from the MTS telecommunication operator for USD 734 million.

The NEQSOL Holding has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the acquisition of the company in Ukraine is financed mainly at the expense of the resources from the international financial organizations.

Besides, the change of the owner will not affect the operating activity of Vodafone Ukraine and the company will continue rendering services under the Vodafone brand.

The NEQSOL Holding is engaged in oil and gas, telecommunication, high-tech and construction sectors.

The group works in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Republic of Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, etc.

According to the report, the group entered the oil and gas sector in the early 2000s.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Antimonopoly Committee permitted Bakcell to acquire the indirect control over the Vodafone Ukraine operator.

Больше новостей о: Azerbaijan Vodafone Ukraine Bakcell mobile communication operator MTS

Archive
News
Court Finds Ex-MP Rozenblat Guilty Of Conflict Of Interests During Filing MP Address To National Anticorruption Committee In 2018 18:49
Interpol Puts Energy Commission’s Ex-Head Vovk On International Wanted List 18:45
Ukraine And IMF Discussing Possible Legislative Provision Preventing Return Of Nationalized Banks To Former Owners – Zelenskyy Advisor Ustenko 18:40
Court Refuses To Dismiss 3 Top Officials Of Defense Ministry Suspected Of Purchasing Poor-Quality Bulletproof Vests 18:36
Naftogaz Ready To Consider Gazprom Payment Of USD 3 Billion In 2 Stockholm Arbitration Awards 18:33
more news
NABU's case against Oleg Bakhmatyuk is politically motivated, and Sytnik has a direct conflict of interests - lawyers 17:54
60 percent of Ukrainians are involved into charity, - research 11:11
75% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And KIIS Support Zelenskyy’s Initiative On Negotiations With Putin To Settle Donbas Conflict 13:10
Azerbaijani-Based Bakcell Agrees On Purchase Of Vodafone Ukraine From MTS For USD 734 Million 13:02
Bohdan Approves Order Of Weekly Rada And Cabinet Meetings With Zelenskyy 13:06
more news
75% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And KIIS Support Zelenskyy’s Initiative On Negotiations With Putin To Settle Donbas Conflict 13:10
Bohdan Approves Order Of Weekly Rada And Cabinet Meetings With Zelenskyy 13:06
Naftogaz Ready To Consider Gazprom Payment Of USD 3 Billion In 2 Stockholm Arbitration Awards 18:33
Court Refuses To Dismiss 3 Top Officials Of Defense Ministry Suspected Of Purchasing Poor-Quality Bulletproof Vests 18:36
Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 2.7% To 21.2 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 12:50
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok