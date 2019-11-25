Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 2.7% To 21.2 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2

Since November 2, the start of the current heating season (and as at November 16), Ukraine has cut its natural gas reserves in the underground gas storage facilities (USF) by 2.67% or 582 million cubic meters to 21.203 billion cubic meters.

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the said gas reserves were up 28.7% or 4.728 billion cubic meters year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, Ukraine stopped gas injection into its USF and started its consumption.

As at November 2, the gas reserves in the USF made 21.785 billion cubic meters.

Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, notes that the USF reserves reached their peak indicator in the last nine years before the heating season of 2019/2020.

Ukraine finished the previous heating season on April 4, 2019 with the gas reserves of 8,745 million cubic meters.