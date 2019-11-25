subscribe to newsletter
24 24.3
26.35 26.9
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 2.7% To 21.2 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2
25 November 2019, Monday, 12:50 8
Economy 2019-11-25T15:00:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 2.7% To 21.2 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2

Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 2.7% To 21.2 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2

gas, natural gas, gas reserves, USF

Since November 2, the start of the current heating season (and as at November 16), Ukraine has cut its natural gas reserves in the underground gas storage facilities (USF) by 2.67% or 582 million cubic meters to 21.203 billion cubic meters.

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the said gas reserves were up 28.7% or 4.728 billion cubic meters year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, Ukraine stopped gas injection into its USF and started its consumption.

As at November 2, the gas reserves in the USF made 21.785 billion cubic meters.

Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, notes that the USF reserves reached their peak indicator in the last nine years before the heating season of 2019/2020.

Ukraine finished the previous heating season on April 4, 2019 with the gas reserves of 8,745 million cubic meters.

Больше новостей о: gas natural gas gas reserves USF

Archive
News
Court Finds Ex-MP Rozenblat Guilty Of Conflict Of Interests During Filing MP Address To National Anticorruption Committee In 2018 18:49
Interpol Puts Energy Commission’s Ex-Head Vovk On International Wanted List 18:45
Ukraine And IMF Discussing Possible Legislative Provision Preventing Return Of Nationalized Banks To Former Owners – Zelenskyy Advisor Ustenko 18:40
Court Refuses To Dismiss 3 Top Officials Of Defense Ministry Suspected Of Purchasing Poor-Quality Bulletproof Vests 18:36
Naftogaz Ready To Consider Gazprom Payment Of USD 3 Billion In 2 Stockholm Arbitration Awards 18:33
more news
NABU's case against Oleg Bakhmatyuk is politically motivated, and Sytnik has a direct conflict of interests - lawyers 17:54
60 percent of Ukrainians are involved into charity, - research 11:11
75% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And KIIS Support Zelenskyy’s Initiative On Negotiations With Putin To Settle Donbas Conflict 13:10
Azerbaijani-Based Bakcell Agrees On Purchase Of Vodafone Ukraine From MTS For USD 734 Million 13:02
Bohdan Approves Order Of Weekly Rada And Cabinet Meetings With Zelenskyy 13:06
more news
75% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And KIIS Support Zelenskyy’s Initiative On Negotiations With Putin To Settle Donbas Conflict 13:10
Bohdan Approves Order Of Weekly Rada And Cabinet Meetings With Zelenskyy 13:06
Naftogaz Ready To Consider Gazprom Payment Of USD 3 Billion In 2 Stockholm Arbitration Awards 18:33
Court Refuses To Dismiss 3 Top Officials Of Defense Ministry Suspected Of Purchasing Poor-Quality Bulletproof Vests 18:36
Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 2.7% To 21.2 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 12:50
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok