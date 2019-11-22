subscribe to newsletter
PGO To Transfer 114 Criminal Proceedings Involving Maidan Protests To Pre-Trial Investigation Agencies

The Prosecutor-General’s Office will transfer the investigation of 114 criminal proceedings involving crimes committed during the mass protests of 2013-2014 to pre-trial investigation authorities.

The press service of the Prosecutor-General’s Office announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In connection with the expiration of the pre-trial investigation mandates of prosecutorial authorities, 114 proceedings involving crimes related to the mass protests of 2013-2014 will be transferred to preliminary investigation agencies. At the same time, prosecutors at the specially created department of procedural management will be able to take urgent procedural measures to investigate these proceedings until the transfer of the case files to the relevant authorities is completed,” the statement said.

In particular, 50 proceedings will be transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation and 43 to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The remaining proceedings will be transferred to the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the State Tax Service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation has created a special unit to investigate the crimes committed during the Maidan protests on November 18.

