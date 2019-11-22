Energy Commission Lowers Cost Of Connecting To Electricity Networks By 1.5-50% From 2020

The National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (the Energy Commission) has lowered the cost of connecting to electricity networks by 1.5-50%, depending on the type of connection, from 2020.

The Energy Commission announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the information on the commission’s website, the minimum price for a standard connection in cities has been lowered by 50% or UAH 310 per kW, with the average price falling by 30% or UAH 470 per kW to UAH 1,080 per kW and the maximum price by 29% or UAH 780 per kW to 1,950 per kW.

The minimum price for a standard connection in rural areas remains unchanged at UAH 280 per kW, with the average price falling by 17% or UAH 250 per kW to UAH 1,250 per kW and the maximum price falling by 35% or UAH 1,290 per kW to UAH 2,420 per kW.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Energy Commission approved the methodology (procedure) for charging for connection to the power transmission system and power distribution system in December 2018.