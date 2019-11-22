NAСB Puts Businessman Bakhmatiuk Suspected Of Embezzling UAH 1.2 Billion Of NBU Stabilization Loan On Wanted List

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has put on the wanted list the founder of the UkrLandFarming agricultural holding, the former owner of the Financial Initiative Bank and VAB Bank, Oleh Bakhmatiuk, suspected of embezzling UAH 1.2 billion stabilization loan of the National Bank.

This is stated in the list of wanted persons on the website of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the date of disappearance is November 21, and the place of disappearance is not indicated.

The Article of the charge is Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property or its possession by abuse of official position), Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 13, the NACB in-absentia notified Bakhmatiuk of suspicion in the case upon embezzlement of UAH 1.2 billion in a stabilization loan allocated by the National Bank of Ukraine.

Tetiana Kozachenko, the lawyer Bakhmatiuk, claims that her client is not a suspect.