22 November 2019, Friday, 13:58 17
Politics 2019-11-23T00:50:42+02:00
Servant Of The People To Support Termination Of Poroshenko's Immunity If Recommended By Riaboshapka

The Servant of the People party faction intends to support the termination of immunity of member of the Ukrainian Parliament / former president, Petro Poroshenko, if respective recommendation is announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka.

Deputy chairperson of the parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Korniyenko, has said this to the Novyi Chas publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 18, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) handed a draft suspicion against Poroshenko over to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

