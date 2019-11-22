subscribe to newsletter
24 24.3
26.4 26.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Korniyenko Expecting Rada To Vote For Bill On Launch Of Land Market In December
22 November 2019, Friday, 13:52 18
Economy 2019-11-23T00:30:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Korniyenko Expecting Rada To Vote For Bill On Launch Of Land Market In December

Korniyenko Expecting Rada To Vote For Bill On Launch Of Land Market In December

Verkhovna Rada, land market, Servant of the People, land law

First deputy chairperson of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Korniyenko, is expecting the Verkhovna Rada to vote for the second reading of bill 2178-10 on launch of the land market in December 2019.

Deputy chairperson of the parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Korniyenko, has said this to the Novyi Chas publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the plenary meeting plan of the Parliament, the meetings will take place on December 3-6 and December 17-20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 13, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the first reading of the bill on termination of the moratorium on sale of farmlands from October 1, 2020.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada land market Servant of the People land law

Archive
News
PGO To Transfer 114 Criminal Proceedings Involving Maidan Protests To Pre-Trial Investigation Agencies 18:25
Energy Commission Lowers Cost Of Connecting To Electricity Networks By 1.5-50% From 2020 18:09
PGO And SBU Raid Odesa Seaport 17:59
Industrial Output Down 5.0% In October 17:57
NAСB Puts Businessman Bakhmatiuk Suspected Of Embezzling UAH 1.2 Billion Of NBU Stabilization Loan On Wanted List 17:55
more news
PGO Suspects Ecology Ex-Minister of Zlochevskyi Of State Funds Embezzlement 18:48
Stanytsia Luhanska Bridge Rebuilt, Will Reopen By November 23 18:39
Cabinet Allocates UAH 252 Million For Purchase Of Vessel For Study Of Antarctica 19:32
NACB Opens Criminal Proceedings Against SBU Ex-Head Hrytsak On Suspicion Of High Treason And Espionage 19:25
Ukraine To Request Russia To Return Articles That Disappeared From Vessels Returned – Zelenskyy 13:17
more news
Court Urges Cabinet To Revise Living Wage For 2019 19:23
Zelenskyy Hopes For Progress In Euromaidan Cases Before February 20, 2020 13:22
Stanytsia Luhanska Bridge Rebuilt, Will Reopen By November 23 18:39
PGO Suspects Ecology Ex-Minister of Zlochevskyi Of State Funds Embezzlement 18:48
SACPO Notifies Lviv City Mayor Sadovyi Of Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power 13:07
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok