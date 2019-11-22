Korniyenko Expecting Rada To Vote For Bill On Launch Of Land Market In December

First deputy chairperson of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Korniyenko, is expecting the Verkhovna Rada to vote for the second reading of bill 2178-10 on launch of the land market in December 2019.

Deputy chairperson of the parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Korniyenko, has said this to the Novyi Chas publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the plenary meeting plan of the Parliament, the meetings will take place on December 3-6 and December 17-20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 13, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the first reading of the bill on termination of the moratorium on sale of farmlands from October 1, 2020.