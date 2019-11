Servant Of The People To Expel MP Ivanisov From Faction

The Servant of the People party intends to expel member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Roman Ivanisov, from the parliamentary faction.

Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, said this on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the text of the sentence published on November 21, Ivanisov and his friends raped a woman in 1995.