Militants Fire Upon Section Of Separation Of Forces In Petrivske In Donetsk Region – OSCE SMM

Militants have fired upon the section of separation of forces in Petrivske (Donetsk region).

The Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 21, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) started dismantling the trench shelters in Petrivske and Bohdanivka (Donetsk region).