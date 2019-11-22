subscribe to newsletter
24 24.3
26.4 26.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Appoints Habinet As Khmelnytskyi Governor
22 November 2019, Friday, 13:37 14
Politics 2019-11-23T00:30:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Appoints Habinet As Khmelnytskyi Governor

Zelenskyy Appoints Habinet As Khmelnytskyi Governor

State Administration, appointment, Dmytro Habinet, Regional State Administration, Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration, Mykola Stefanchuk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Dmytro Habinet as the chairperson of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration.

This follows from respective presidential decree 864, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Habinet, 37, heads the Outpost of Democracy non-governmental organization and a pro bono assistant of member of the Ukrainian Parliament Mykola Stefanchuk (the Servant of the People party faction).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 29, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the appointment of Pohuliayko as the chairperson of the Volyn Regional State Administration; Oleh Synehubov as the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration; Inna Paschenko as the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration; Dmytro Habinet as the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration head; and Serhii Osachuk as the chairperson of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration.

Больше новостей о: State Administration appointment Dmytro Habinet Regional State Administration Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration Mykola Stefanchuk

Archive
News
PGO To Transfer 114 Criminal Proceedings Involving Maidan Protests To Pre-Trial Investigation Agencies 18:25
Energy Commission Lowers Cost Of Connecting To Electricity Networks By 1.5-50% From 2020 18:09
PGO And SBU Raid Odesa Seaport 17:59
Industrial Output Down 5.0% In October 17:57
NAСB Puts Businessman Bakhmatiuk Suspected Of Embezzling UAH 1.2 Billion Of NBU Stabilization Loan On Wanted List 17:55
more news
PGO Suspects Ecology Ex-Minister of Zlochevskyi Of State Funds Embezzlement 18:48
Stanytsia Luhanska Bridge Rebuilt, Will Reopen By November 23 18:39
Cabinet Allocates UAH 252 Million For Purchase Of Vessel For Study Of Antarctica 19:32
NACB Opens Criminal Proceedings Against SBU Ex-Head Hrytsak On Suspicion Of High Treason And Espionage 19:25
Ukraine To Request Russia To Return Articles That Disappeared From Vessels Returned – Zelenskyy 13:17
more news
Court Urges Cabinet To Revise Living Wage For 2019 19:23
Zelenskyy Hopes For Progress In Euromaidan Cases Before February 20, 2020 13:22
Stanytsia Luhanska Bridge Rebuilt, Will Reopen By November 23 18:39
PGO Suspects Ecology Ex-Minister of Zlochevskyi Of State Funds Embezzlement 18:48
SACPO Notifies Lviv City Mayor Sadovyi Of Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power 13:07
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok