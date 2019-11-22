Zelenskyy Appoints Habinet As Khmelnytskyi Governor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Dmytro Habinet as the chairperson of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration.

This follows from respective presidential decree 864, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Habinet, 37, heads the Outpost of Democracy non-governmental organization and a pro bono assistant of member of the Ukrainian Parliament Mykola Stefanchuk (the Servant of the People party faction).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 29, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the appointment of Pohuliayko as the chairperson of the Volyn Regional State Administration; Oleh Synehubov as the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration; Inna Paschenko as the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration; Dmytro Habinet as the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration head; and Serhii Osachuk as the chairperson of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration.