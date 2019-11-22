subscribe to newsletter
24 24.3
26.4 26.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • The Cabinet of Ministers allocated more money for President’s Nature Reserves than to exporters support, - Lovochkin
22 November 2019, Friday, 10:39 13
Politics 2019-11-23T00:30:07+02:00
Ukrainian news
The Cabinet of Ministers allocated more money for President’s Nature Reserves than to exporters support, - Lov

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated more money for President’s Nature Reserves than to exporters support, - Lovochkin

economy, Serhiy Lovochkin, Opposition Platform - For Life, Ukrainian business

Having promised to stimulate economy development, the government in fact reduces its support for it in a number of areas. This was stated by Opposition platform - For life MP Serhiy Lovochkin.

"All promises to speed up economic growth to 7-8 percent per year have turned out to be a fake. Final figures in the budget-2020 document even speak for winding up the support for economic development in a number of areas. They stop financing the export credit agency, which is another evidence of the fact that no one is interested in promoting Ukrainian goods to foreign markets. Ukrainian business now must survive on its own", - Lovochkin said.

The politician reminded that last year the export credit agency had been allocated some 74mln hryvnia, but even this amount was insufficient to help all companies who wished to expand their foreign presence or at least come to those markets.

"But even this funding has been cut. Additionally, the budget-2020 sees by 10 percent lower expenses on export support and promotion and by 9.3 percent less funding for the network of Ukraine’s trade missions abroad. I guess the government believes our export is doing fine and thus decided to spend by a quarter less on support of exporters and trade missions compared to president’s nature reserves," he said.

The MP reminded that huge volumes of domestic government bonds being sold to speculative foreign investors pose risks to the state budget-2020 and financial stability in general.

"And we won’t be able to compensate these risks since the only way to provide a stable inflow of currency into the country is through growing export and foreign direct investments. Implementation of manufacturing industry revival program and support for exporters are the only way for Ukraine to overcome the permanent budget crisis. But neither the budget-2020 nor the Cabinet’s program envisage any steps for that", - Lovochkin said.

Больше новостей о: economy Serhiy Lovochkin Opposition Platform - For Life Ukrainian business

Archive
News
PGO To Transfer 114 Criminal Proceedings Involving Maidan Protests To Pre-Trial Investigation Agencies 18:25
Energy Commission Lowers Cost Of Connecting To Electricity Networks By 1.5-50% From 2020 18:09
PGO And SBU Raid Odesa Seaport 17:59
Industrial Output Down 5.0% In October 17:57
NAСB Puts Businessman Bakhmatiuk Suspected Of Embezzling UAH 1.2 Billion Of NBU Stabilization Loan On Wanted List 17:55
more news
PGO Suspects Ecology Ex-Minister of Zlochevskyi Of State Funds Embezzlement 18:48
Stanytsia Luhanska Bridge Rebuilt, Will Reopen By November 23 18:39
Cabinet Allocates UAH 252 Million For Purchase Of Vessel For Study Of Antarctica 19:32
NACB Opens Criminal Proceedings Against SBU Ex-Head Hrytsak On Suspicion Of High Treason And Espionage 19:25
Ukraine To Request Russia To Return Articles That Disappeared From Vessels Returned – Zelenskyy 13:17
more news
Court Urges Cabinet To Revise Living Wage For 2019 19:23
Zelenskyy Hopes For Progress In Euromaidan Cases Before February 20, 2020 13:22
Stanytsia Luhanska Bridge Rebuilt, Will Reopen By November 23 18:39
PGO Suspects Ecology Ex-Minister of Zlochevskyi Of State Funds Embezzlement 18:48
SACPO Notifies Lviv City Mayor Sadovyi Of Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power 13:07
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok