Prosecutor's Office To Ask Court To Set Bail Of UAH 50 Million For Sadovyi

The prosecutor's office intends to ask a court to set a bail of UAH 50 million for Lviv’s Mayor Andrii Sadovyi.

This was reported to the Ukrainian News Agency by a law enforcement source.

"We are talking about a bail of UAH 50 million," he said.

The relevant petition will be filed with a court.

Sadovyi is suspected of committing abuses that inflicted losses of more than UAH 50 million on the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has served Sadovyi with notification of suspicion of abuse of office.