Prosecutor's Office To Ask Court To Set Bail Of UAH 50 Million For Sadovyi

The prosecutor's office intends to ask a court to set a bail of UAH 50 million for Lviv’s Mayor Andrii Sadovyi. This was reported to the Ukrainian News Agency by a law enforcement source. "We are talking about a bail of UAH 50 million," he said. The relevant petition will be filed with a court. Sadovyi is suspected of committing abuses that inflicted losses of more than UAH 50 million on the state. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has served Sadovyi with notification of suspicion of abuse of office.