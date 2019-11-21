NACB Opens Criminal Proceedings Against SBU Ex-Head Hrytsak On Suspicion Of High Treason And Espionage

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has opened criminal proceedings against former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Hrytsak on suspicion of high treason and espionage.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced this in a statement in response to an information request from Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the criminal proceedings were opened in accordance with a court ruling that ordered registration of the relevant criminal proceedings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau received a criminal complaint on October 4.

The complainant accused the former chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine of abusing his office, exceeding his authority, forgery, embezzlement, treason, and espionage.

However, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau did not open criminal proceedings.

The court ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to open criminal proceedings based on this criminal complaint on October 25.