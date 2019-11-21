subscribe to newsletter
  • Court Urges Cabinet To Revise Living Wage For 2019
Court Urges Cabinet To Revise Living Wage For 2019

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has declared unlawful the actions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine while setting the living wage for 2019.

Press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court has completed the consideration of the case under the appeal of Stanyslav Batrin vs Cabinet.

It declared unlawful the Cabinet's actions over the absence of any scientific and public examination of the food basket and services.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers suggested that the Verkhovna Rada set the living wage at UAH 1,853 from January 1, 2019 and the minimum wage at UAH 4,173.

