President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that by February 20, 2020, Ukraine will manage to achieve progress in the investigations into the Euromaidan cases.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, former head of the special investigations department of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), Serhii Horbatiuk, said that the investigation into the Euromaidan cases had been suspended.