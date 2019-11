Ukraine To Request Russia To Return Articles That Disappeared From Vessels Returned – Zelenskyy

Ukraine intends to request that the Russian Federation return articles that disappeared from the Ukrainian naval ships captured in the Kerch Strait by Russia in fall 2018.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a briefing in Ochakiv (Mykolayiv region), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy also said that the repair of the vessels will take three months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 18, Russia returned three vessels it captured in fall 2018 to Ukraine.