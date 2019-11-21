NACB Classifies Information About Alleged Involvement Of Groysman In Embezzlement Of Ukrzaliznytsia’s Funds

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has classified information about alleged involvement of former prime minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman, in embezzlement of funds of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the reply of the NACB.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 20, the NACB completed the investigation into a criminal case against former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Valerii Ischenko, upon embezzlement of UAH 20 million and attempted embezzlement of other UAH 44 million of the Ukrzaliznychpostach enterprise, which has been an affiliate of Ukrzaliznytsia since 2015.