Prosecutor's Office Appeals Against House Arrest Of Department Director Of The Presidential Office Kondzelia

The prosecutor's office has appealed against the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court to place director of a department of the Presidential Office, Svitlana Kondzelia, under house arrest.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

The prosecutor's office is insisting on Kondzelia's arrest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court has placed Kondzelia under house arrest.