subscribe to newsletter
24.05 24.35
26.45 27
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SACPO Notifies Lviv City Mayor Sadovyi Of Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power
21 November 2019, Thursday, 13:07 15
Politics 2019-11-21T19:39:13+02:00
Ukrainian news
SACPO Notifies Lviv City Mayor Sadovyi Of Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power

SACPO Notifies Lviv City Mayor Sadovyi Of Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power

Lviv Mayor, Andrii Sadovyi, SACPO, Sadovyi

The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has notified Lviv City Mayor Andrii Sadovyi of suspicion of abuse of power.

Sadovyi has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukrainian News Agency’s well-informed sources in law enforcement bodies said that the charge papers went under Section 2 of Article 364 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Samopomich Association party elected former vice speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oksana Syroyid, as its chairperson instead of Lviv City Mayor Andrii Sadovyi.

Больше новостей о: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi SACPO Sadovyi

Archive
News
Prosecutor's Office To Ask Court To Set Bail Of UAH 50 Million For Sadovyi 19:36
Cabinet Allocates UAH 252 Million For Purchase Of Vessel For Study Of Antarctica 19:32
Cabinet To Approve Insurance Gas Price Of UAH 7,000 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters For Households From January 2020 – Orzhel 19:29
NACB Opens Criminal Proceedings Against SBU Ex-Head Hrytsak On Suspicion Of High Treason And Espionage 19:25
Court Urges Cabinet To Revise Living Wage For 2019 19:23
more news
PGO Suspects Ecology Ex-Minister of Zlochevskyi Of State Funds Embezzlement 18:48
Key witness in Sytnik corruption case ready to take a lie detector test. Is Sytnik? 16:51
SBI Questions 562 Witnesses In Poroshenko Cases 18:15
Stanytsia Luhanska Bridge Rebuilt, Will Reopen By November 23 18:39
Raiffeisen Bank Aval Pays Bail For Board Chair Pisaruk 12:56
more news
Zelenskyy Hopes For Progress In Euromaidan Cases Before February 20, 2020 13:22
Court Recognizes Actions Of Border Guards And Internal Affairs Ministry To Expulse Saakashvili To Poland As Legal 12:44
NACB Classifies Information About Alleged Involvement Of Groysman In Embezzlement Of Ukrzaliznytsia’s Funds 13:14
Ukraine To Request Russia To Return Articles That Disappeared From Vessels Returned – Zelenskyy 13:17
New IMF Program Is Crucial For Macroeconomic Stability In Ukraine – G7 Ambassadors 12:39
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok