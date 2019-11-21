SACPO Notifies Lviv City Mayor Sadovyi Of Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power

The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has notified Lviv City Mayor Andrii Sadovyi of suspicion of abuse of power.

Sadovyi has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukrainian News Agency’s well-informed sources in law enforcement bodies said that the charge papers went under Section 2 of Article 364 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Samopomich Association party elected former vice speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oksana Syroyid, as its chairperson instead of Lviv City Mayor Andrii Sadovyi.