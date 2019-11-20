subscribe to newsletter
  • Stanytsia Luhanska Bridge Rebuilt, Will Reopen By November 23
20 November 2019, Wednesday, 18:39 12
Stanytsia Luhanska Bridge Rebuilt, Will Reopen By November 23

The bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska has been rebuilt, and it will reopen by November 23.

The Luhansk regional administration announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the reconstruction of the bridge was completed on Wednesday.

The reconstructed bridge has a width of 2.5 meters, which will not allow the militants' equipment to pass. However, it is wide enough for an ambulance.

In addition, according to the Luhansk regional administration, the local authorities are initiating construction of a second lane for crossing the checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at a news briefing on Wednesday that the bridge would be reopened within two days.

“Two days and everything will be completely open. That is what the chairman of the regional administration told me,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added that workers still needed to disassemble the previous wooden structure to allow the bridge to resume operation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy held a meeting on security and defense issues on October 6, during which the possibility of building a bridge across the Siverskyi Donets River near Stanytsia Luhanska (Luhansk Region) was discussed.

