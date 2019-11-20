Riaboshapka Confirms Expungement Of MP Ivanisov’s Rape Conviction

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has confirmed that the criminal conviction of Member of Parliament Roman Ivanisov (Servant of the People faction) for raping a minor has been expunged.

Riaboshapka made the confirmation at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This information (about Ivanisov’s criminal record for rape) was verified. Not by us. And all these facts have been confirmed," he said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ivanisov’s criminal record has long been expunged.

