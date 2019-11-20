subscribe to newsletter
  PGO Transfers All Its Cases To SBI, NACB, SBU, National Police
20 November 2019, Wednesday, 18:29
Ukrainian news
PGO Transfers All Its Cases To SBI, NACB, SBU, National Police

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has transferred all its cases to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, from November 21, the PGO loses the right to open and conduct an investigation.

In this regard, cases were referred to other law enforcement agencies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early November, the SBI opened criminal proceedings on the fact that investigators of the PGO lost materials of criminal proceedings.

