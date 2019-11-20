Raiffeisen Bank Aval Pays Bail For Board Chair Pisaruk

Raiffeisen Bank Aval has paid a bail for the chairperson of the board of the bank, Oleksandr Pisaruk.

A representative of the bank announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court decided to elect a preventive measure in the form of a bail in the amount of UAH 5 million for Pisaruk.

Raiffeisen Bank Aval said that it would take all the relevant steps to pay a bail as required by the court.

Pisaruk is suspected of involvement in embezzlement of UAH 1.2 billion in a stabilization loan of the National Bank.