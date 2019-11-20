Razumkov Does Not See Prerequisites For Snap Rada Election

Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Dmytro Razumkov does not see the prerequisites for holding snap parliamentary election.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda online edition, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I do not see today the prerequisites that could cause this," Razumkov said.

The Speaker does not consider the decision to exclude MPs Anton Poliakov and Hanna Skorokhod from the Servant of the People faction as grounds for the dissolution of parliament or political force.

Also, the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada does not forecast a change of members of the Cabinet of Ministers.

“Today I don’t see such prerequisites. There is a government program that was approved by the parliament. Everything is theoretically possible if one of the ministers does not perform and respond to the functions that were assigned to him. But we’ll see, we’ll see,” the politician noted.

Under the Constitution, the President has the right to prematurely dissolve the Verkhovna Rada if a coalition has not been formed within one month, a new government has not been formed within 60 days after the Cabinet of Ministers’ resignation, or meetings will not begin within 30 days of one session.

The powers of the Verkhovna Rada elected in snap election may not be terminated within one year from the date of its election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prematurely terminated the Verkhovna Rada and scheduled snap parliamentary election for July 21.

On August 29, the Verkhovna Rada of the IX convocation took office and opened the first session.