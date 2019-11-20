Law Enforcers Can’t Put Electronic Bracelet On MP Dubnevych Because Of Technical Problem

Law enforcement agencies cannot put on an electronic control bracelet on Member of Parliament Yaroslav Dubnevych (For the Future group) due to technical problems.

Ukrainian News Agency leaned this from a law enforcement source.

"There are technical points. The station (of the control of the bracelet) does not get Dubnevych’s house," he said.

According to him, the experts went to the place and check showed that the signal is really poor.

“There is no cheating. Just technical issues,” the source said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court elected MP Yaroslav Dubnevych a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 90 million.

Dubnevych left the remand prison after paying a UAH 90 million bail, he is obliged to wear an electronic bracelet.