subscribe to newsletter
24.05 24.35
26.45 27
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Recognizes Actions Of Border Guards And Internal Affairs Ministry To Expulse Saakashvili To Poland As Legal
20 November 2019, Wednesday, 12:44 11
Politics 2019-11-20T21:00:07+02:00
Ukrainian news
Court Recognizes Actions Of Border Guards And Internal Affairs Ministry To Expulse Saakashvili To Poland As Le

Court Recognizes Actions Of Border Guards And Internal Affairs Ministry To Expulse Saakashvili To Poland As Legal

Poland, State Border Guard Service, Saakashvili, Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia, Ministry of Internal Affairs, supreme court, New Forces Movement, expulsion

The Supreme Court ruled that the actions of the State Border Guard Service officers and the Ministry of Internal Affairs officials to expulse the former President of Georgia, the leader of the New Forces Movement party, Mikheil Saakashvili, from Ukraine to Poland in February 2018 were legal.

The press service of the Supreme Court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Supreme Court dismissed the cassation appeal of Saakashvili in the case of his lawsuit against the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the State Migration Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on declaring it illegal and canceling the decision of committing readmission of the plaintiff to the Republic of Poland," the statement reads.

Saakashvili requested that the actions of the abovementioned services dated February 12, 2018, regarding the implementation of the decision of the competent authority on his return to the country of his previous stay be unlawful.

The Supreme Court upheld the decisions of the courts of previous instances, by which the plaintiff was denied the satisfaction of the claims.

It is noted that the decision comes into force from the moment of its adoption, is final and not subject to appeal.

The decision was made during the trial on November 19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Main Military Prosecutor's Office opened criminal proceedings on illegal expulsion of Saakashvili from Ukraine in February 2018.

Больше новостей о: Poland State Border Guard Service Saakashvili Mikheil Saakashvili Georgia Ministry of Internal Affairs supreme court New Forces Movement expulsion

Archive
News
PGO Suspects Ecology Ex-Minister of Zlochevskyi Of State Funds Embezzlement 18:48
Stanytsia Luhanska Bridge Rebuilt, Will Reopen By November 23 18:39
Riaboshapka Confirms Expungement Of MP Ivanisov’s Rape Conviction 18:36
PGO Transfers All Its Cases To SBI, NACB, SBU, National Police 18:29
SBI Questions 562 Witnesses In Poroshenko Cases 18:15
more news
Gas Transit Contract With Gazprom Will Not Be Discussed At Normandy Format Meeting – Naftogaz Group Executive Director Vitrenko 17:49
Tymoshenko Offers List Of Her People For Appointment In Exchange For Vote Of Batkivschyna With Servant Of The People During Year - Zelenskyy 12:32
Naftogaz Receives Proposal From Gazprom To Extend Current Transit Contract For 1 Year 12:29
Bankers Attribute Strengthening Of Hryvnia To End Of Tax Period, Forecast Its Devaluation To 24.50 UAH/USD Before December 17:42
Prosecutor's Office Asks Court To Arrest Ex-MP Liashko Without Alternative Bail 18:52
more news
Tymoshenko Offers List Of Her People For Appointment In Exchange For Vote Of Batkivschyna With Servant Of The People During Year - Zelenskyy 12:32
Court Recognizes Actions Of Border Guards And Internal Affairs Ministry To Expulse Saakashvili To Poland As Legal 12:44
Prosecutor's Office Asks Court To Arrest Ex-MP Liashko Without Alternative Bail 18:52
Court Orders Linguistic Examination Of Poroshenko’s Speech At NSDC For Pressure On Judges Of Kyiv District Court 18:56
Ukreximbank Announces Competition For Post Of Board Chair 12:21
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok