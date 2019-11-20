Court Recognizes Actions Of Border Guards And Internal Affairs Ministry To Expulse Saakashvili To Poland As Legal

Court Recognizes Actions Of Border Guards And Internal Affairs Ministry To Expulse Saakashvili To Poland As Le

The Supreme Court ruled that the actions of the State Border Guard Service officers and the Ministry of Internal Affairs officials to expulse the former President of Georgia, the leader of the New Forces Movement party, Mikheil Saakashvili, from Ukraine to Poland in February 2018 were legal.

The press service of the Supreme Court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Supreme Court dismissed the cassation appeal of Saakashvili in the case of his lawsuit against the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the State Migration Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on declaring it illegal and canceling the decision of committing readmission of the plaintiff to the Republic of Poland," the statement reads.

Saakashvili requested that the actions of the abovementioned services dated February 12, 2018, regarding the implementation of the decision of the competent authority on his return to the country of his previous stay be unlawful.

The Supreme Court upheld the decisions of the courts of previous instances, by which the plaintiff was denied the satisfaction of the claims.

It is noted that the decision comes into force from the moment of its adoption, is final and not subject to appeal.

The decision was made during the trial on November 19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Main Military Prosecutor's Office opened criminal proceedings on illegal expulsion of Saakashvili from Ukraine in February 2018.